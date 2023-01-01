No. 3 TCU forced a pair of pick sixes off Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy during Saturday's Fiesta Bowl semifinal against the No. 2 Wolverines. Hoping to pull off the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history, the Horned Frogs have enjoyed big defensive plays that could change the outcome of the game.

TCU got on the board first after safety Bud Clark perfectly read an out route and picked off McCarthy, retrurning the ball 42 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the game. The score helped set up the first double-digit deficit Michigan has faced since the 2021 College Football Playoff against Georgia.

Backed up in his own side of the field once again in the third quarter, McCarthy threw a pass over the middle of the field. Linebacker Dee Winters read the pass perfectly and jumped the route to return it 30 yards for another touchdown. The score gave TCU a shocking 35-16 lead against the favored Wolverines.

Since a 54-yard run by Donovan Edwards on the first play on the first play of the game, Michigan has relied heavily on McCarthy to stay in the game. McCarthy has thrown three passes of 40 or more yards and ran 20 yards to score another touchdown. Since the first play, running backs Edwards and Kalel Mullings have combined for just 47 yards on 21 carries.

However, the third quarter descended into chaos. Michigan outscored TCU 24-20 in the period to cut the game to a two-score lead entering the fourth quarter.