Watch TCU vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

TCU (home) vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff (away)

Last Season Records: TCU 7-6-0; Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-9-0;

What to Know

Ark.-Pine Bluff and TCU will face off at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-9 season, Ark.-Pine Bluff is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Meanwhile, TCU was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ark.-Pine Bluff ranked worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 558.1 on average. On the other hand, TCU was 24th in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 35. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.