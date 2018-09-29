Watch TCU vs. Iowa St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs (home) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (away)

Current records: TCU 2-2; Iowa St. 2-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for TCU. On Saturday they take on Iowa St. at 7:00 p.m. TCU have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Iowa St. is surely hoping to exploit.

Last Saturday, TCU received a tough blow as they fell 31-16 to Texas. TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Shawn Robinson, who accumulated 197 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Iowa St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Akron, winning 26-13.

The last time the two teams met, TCU came up short against Iowa St., falling 14-7. Maybe TCU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Horned Frogs are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Cyclones.

This season, TCU is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for Iowa St., they are 1-2-0 against the spread

Series History

TCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St.