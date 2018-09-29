Watch TCU vs. Iowa St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch TCU vs. Iowa State football game
Who's Playing
TCU Horned Frogs (home) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (away)
Current records: TCU 2-2; Iowa St. 2-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for TCU. On Saturday they take on Iowa St. at 7:00 p.m. TCU have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Iowa St. is surely hoping to exploit.
Last Saturday, TCU received a tough blow as they fell 31-16 to Texas. TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Shawn Robinson, who accumulated 197 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Iowa St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Akron, winning 26-13.
The last time the two teams met, TCU came up short against Iowa St., falling 14-7. Maybe TCU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Horned Frogs are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Cyclones.
This season, TCU is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for Iowa St., they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
TCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St.
- 2017 - Iowa State Cyclones 14 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 7
- 2016 - TCU Horned Frogs 41 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 20
- 2015 - Iowa State Cyclones 21 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 45
