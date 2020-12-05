Who's Playing

No. 15 Oklahoma State @ TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-2; TCU 4-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off at noon ET Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Oklahoma State and TCU will really light up the scoreboard.

The Cowboys didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, but they still walked away with a 50-44 victory. RB Dezmon Jackson went supernova for Oklahoma State as he rushed for three TDs and 235 yards on 36 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jackson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Jackson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown TCU laid on the Kansas Jayhawks. With TCU ahead 38-12 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. QB Max Duggan had a stellar game for the Horned Frogs as he passed for three TDs and 96 yards on 11 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 61 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Duggan's 58-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Cowboys going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma State to 6-2 and TCU to 4-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State have won three out of their last five games against TCU.