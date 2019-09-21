Watch TCU vs. SMU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 25 TCU (home) vs. SMU (away)

Current Records: TCU 2-0-0; SMU 3-0-0

What to Know

TCU will be playing at home against SMU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

When you finish with 235 more yards than your opponent like TCU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on Purdue with a sharp 34-13 win. No one put up better numbers for the Horned Frogs than RB Darius Anderson, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Anderson didn't help his team much against Ark.-Pine Bluff three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, SMU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 639 yards compared to Texas State's 203. SMU took their contest against Texas State by a conclusive 47-17 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point SMU had established a 34-10 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 2-0 and the Mustangs to 3-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Horned Frogs enter the game with only 1 rushing touchdown allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. But the Mustangs come into the contest boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 12. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mustangs.

Bettors have moved against the Horned Frogs slightly, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

TCU have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.

Sep 07, 2018 - TCU 42 vs. SMU 12

Sep 16, 2017 - TCU 56 vs. SMU 36

Sep 23, 2016 - TCU 33 vs. SMU 3

Sep 19, 2015 - TCU 56 vs. SMU 37

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 91 degrees.