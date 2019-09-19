Watch TCU vs. SMU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 25 TCU (home) vs. SMU (away)

Current Records: TCU 2-0-0; SMU 3-0-0

What to Know

TCU will square off against SMU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU might have SMU circled on their calendar as an easy victory since they are a perfect 4-0 since 2015.

When you finish with 235 more yards than your opponent like the Horned Frogs did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against Purdue by a conclusive 34-13 score. No one put up better numbers for TCU than RB Darius Anderson, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries. Anderson didn't help his team much against Ark.-Pine Bluff three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, SMU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 639 yards compared to Texas State's 203. Everything went SMU's way against Texas State as they made off with a 47-17 win. The win was familiar territory for the Mustangs, who now have three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 2-0 and the Mustangs to 3-0. The Horned Frogs enter the game with only 1 rushing touchdown allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. But the Mustangs rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Mustangs.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

TCU have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.