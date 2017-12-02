WATCH: TCU WR hauls in a catch of the year candidate in Big 12 title game
John Diarse's amazing one-handed grab pulled TCU to within three against Oklahoma
If TCU pulls off an upset over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game, John Diarse's 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter will go down as a major turning point.
At the very least, however, it is certainly a catch of the year candidate.
Diarse showed incredible focus and body control on this one-handed grab from quarterback Kenny Hill. The scored pulled TCU to within 17-14.
Adding intrigue to the catch was the fact that it was initially ruled incomplete by the official on the field and then overturned after it was further reviewed. That the crew felt it had enough evidence to overturn the call on the field will be a heavily debated point.
Either way, what an effort.
