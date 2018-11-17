WATCH: Temple DB hauls in incredible one-handed interception as Owls rally in second half

There have been a couple of wild interceptions during Saturday's college football action along with some truly awful, head-scratching ones. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more jaw-dropping pick than the one hauled in by Temple safety Delvon Randall. Go ahead, check out the ridiculous highlight below ...

He GOT UP for this INT snag 👌#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/IvA6M2P92L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

You don't see a lot of wide receivers make that type of play, let alone defensive backs. It's incredibly hard to time the jump properly, not to mention the ball skills to snag it with one hand. It was a tale of two halves for the Owls defense, but this was a heck of a second-half effort to shut out the Bulls.

The interception was part of a second-half rally for the Owls. South Florida led 17-0 at the half, but Temple went on 20-0 run to win the game 27-17. That's now five wins in Temple's past six games to bring the Owls to 7-4. USF, on the other hand, has been on a slump with four straight losses. A season-ending rivalry game against UCF could drop the Bulls to 7-5 after an undefeated start to the season.