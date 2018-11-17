WATCH: Temple DB hauls in incredible one-handed interception as Owls rally in second half
Temple safety Delvon Randall only needed one hand to grab this pick
There have been a couple of wild interceptions during Saturday's college football action along with some truly awful, head-scratching ones. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more jaw-dropping pick than the one hauled in by Temple safety Delvon Randall. Go ahead, check out the ridiculous highlight below ...
You don't see a lot of wide receivers make that type of play, let alone defensive backs. It's incredibly hard to time the jump properly, not to mention the ball skills to snag it with one hand. It was a tale of two halves for the Owls defense, but this was a heck of a second-half effort to shut out the Bulls.
The interception was part of a second-half rally for the Owls. South Florida led 17-0 at the half, but Temple went on 20-0 run to win the game 27-17. That's now five wins in Temple's past six games to bring the Owls to 7-4. USF, on the other hand, has been on a slump with four straight losses. A season-ending rivalry game against UCF could drop the Bulls to 7-5 after an undefeated start to the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Missouri at Tennessee pick, live stream
The Tigers and Volunteers will square off on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Week 12: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 12 all Saturday long
-
WVU vs. Oklahoma State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 9 West Virginia squares off with Big 12 rival...
-
Tennessee vs. Mizzou live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Tennessee hosts SEC East rival Missouri square at...
-
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame defends its perfect season against...
-
The Citadel throws Twitter shade at Bama
FCS shade is the best shade, particularly when it is legitimate