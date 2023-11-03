Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Navy 3-4, Temple 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. After each having a week off, the Temple Owls and the Navy Midshipmen will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

Last Friday was a slow day for Temple as the team failed to score. They were completely outmatched by SMU at home and fell 55-0. Temple was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Owls weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 107 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as SMU passed for 358.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Navy and Air Force played last Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 34-point over/under. Navy fell 17-6 to Air Force.

Temple's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 13.7 points per game. As for Navy, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Not only did Temple and Navy lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking Temple against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Temple came up short against Navy when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 27-20. Will Temple have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Navy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Temple and Navy both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.