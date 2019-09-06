Watch Temple vs. Bucknell: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Temple vs. Bucknell football game
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. Bucknell (away)
Last Season Records: Temple 8-5-0; Bucknell 1-10-0;
What to Know
Bucknell and Temple will face off at 3 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 1-10 season, Bucknell is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Temple was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell ranked worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 227 on average. On the other hand, Temple was 22nd in the nation in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 48. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.88
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 84 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Top Picks: CFB and MLB best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Boise State-Marshall pick, live stream
Boise State heads home to face Marshall after a huge Week 1 win on the road vs. Florida State
-
Texas vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Texas vs. LSU on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Freeze will coach from 'medical chair'
Freeze has been bedridden for weeks recovering from staph infection and severe back pain
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...