Watch Temple vs. Bucknell: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. Bucknell (away)

Last Season Records: Temple 8-5-0; Bucknell 1-10-0;

What to Know

Bucknell and Temple will face off at 3 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 1-10 season, Bucknell is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Temple was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell ranked worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 227 on average. On the other hand, Temple was 22nd in the nation in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 48. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.88

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 84 degrees.