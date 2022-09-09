Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Temple

Current Records: Lafayette 1-0; Temple 0-1

Last Season Records: Temple 3-9; Lafayette 3-8

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will square off against the Temple Owls at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Lafayette and the Sacred Heart Pioneers last week, but the Leopards stepped up in the second half for a 6 to nothing victory.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Temple last Friday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 30 to nothing walloping at the Duke Blue Devils' hands. Temple was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB D'Wan Mathis had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.95 yards per passing attempt.

Lafayette's win lifted them to 1-0 while Temple's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Lafayette can add another positive mark to their record or if Temple can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Lafayette's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.