Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Temple

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-2; Temple 1-2

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the Temple Owls at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The odds don't look promising for the Minutemen, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

UMass strolled past the Stony Brook Seawolves with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 20-3. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Temple scored first but ultimately less than the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their game last week. It was close but no cigar for the Owls as they fell 16-14 to RU. RB Edward Saydee had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for 27 yards on 16 carries.

UMass' victory brought them up to 1-2 while Temple's defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Minutemen enter the contest with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for 33rd best in the nation. As for the Owls, they come into the contest boasting the ninth most sacks in the nation at 11.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Temple have won both of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last eight years.