Watch Temple vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Temple vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. No. 23 Memphis (away)
Current Records: Temple 4-1-0; Memphis 5-0-0
What to Know
Temple is home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. An American Athletic battle is on tap between Temple and Memphis at noon ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
Temple was able to grind out a solid win over East Carolina on Thursday, winning 27-17. Temple can attribute much of their success to RB Re'Mahn Davis, who rushed for 157 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Memphis. They had enough points to win and then some against UL-Monroe, taking their game 52-33. Winning may never get old, but the Tigers sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.
Their wins bumped Temple to 4-1 and the Tigers to 5-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Temple comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 3. As for Memphis, they rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 146.20 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Temple and Memphis both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 06, 2016 - Memphis 34 vs. Temple 27
- Nov 21, 2015 - Temple 31 vs. Memphis 12
