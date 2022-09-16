Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Temple

Current Records: Rutgers 2-0; Temple 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Temple Owls can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will be seeking to avenge the 61-14 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 4 of last year.

Temple strolled past the Lafayette Leopards with points to spare last week, taking the contest 30-14. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, RU turned the game against the Wagner Seahawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 575 yards to 111. Last week, RU really took it to Wagner for a full four quarters, racking up a 66-7 victory at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-7. RU can attribute much of their success to RB Samuel Brown V, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Al-Shadee Salaam, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 1-1 and the Scarlet Knights to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Temple and RU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.