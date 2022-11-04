Who's Playing

South Florida @ Temple

Current Records: South Florida 1-7; Temple 2-6

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38.13 points per game before their contest on Saturday. South Florida and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bulls received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 42-27 to the Houston Cougars. Despite the defeat, South Florida got a solid performance out of RB Brian Battie, who rushed for two TDs and 106 yards on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Temple fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-20. QB E.J. Warner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

This next contest is expected to be close, with South Florida going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Florida had enough points to win and then some against the Owls when the two teams previously met in October of last year, taking their matchup 34-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won four out of their last seven games against South Florida.