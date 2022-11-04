Who's Playing
South Florida @ Temple
Current Records: South Florida 1-7; Temple 2-6
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38.13 points per game before their contest on Saturday. South Florida and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Bulls received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 42-27 to the Houston Cougars. Despite the defeat, South Florida got a solid performance out of RB Brian Battie, who rushed for two TDs and 106 yards on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Temple fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-20. QB E.J. Warner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
This next contest is expected to be close, with South Florida going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
South Florida had enough points to win and then some against the Owls when the two teams previously met in October of last year, taking their matchup 34-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Temple have won four out of their last seven games against South Florida.
- Oct 23, 2021 - South Florida 34 vs. Temple 14
- Oct 17, 2020 - Temple 39 vs. South Florida 37
- Nov 07, 2019 - Temple 17 vs. South Florida 7
- Nov 17, 2018 - Temple 27 vs. South Florida 17
- Sep 21, 2017 - South Florida 43 vs. Temple 7
- Oct 21, 2016 - Temple 46 vs. South Florida 30
- Nov 14, 2015 - South Florida 44 vs. Temple 23