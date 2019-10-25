Watch Temple vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Temple vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. UCF (away)
Current Records: Temple 5-2-0; UCF 5-2-0
What to Know
UCF won both of their matches against Temple last season (45-19 and 52-40) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. UCF and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. If the contest is anything like the 52-40 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Last week, the Knights had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-28 victory over East Carolina. QB Dillon Gabriel and WR Gabriel Davis were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former passed for 365 yards and two TDs on 35 attempts and the latter caught nine passes for 164 yards and two TDs. Gabriel's performance made up for a slower game against Cincinnati three weeks ago. Gabriel has never finished with more yards this season.
After a string of three wins, Temple's good fortune finally ran out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 45-21 punch to the gut against SMU. Temple was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as SMU apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in October of 2016.
The Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Knights against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
UCF's win lifted them to 5-2 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 5-2. We'll see if the Knights can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knights are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Temple and UCF both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 01, 2018 - UCF 52 vs. Temple 40
- Nov 18, 2017 - UCF 45 vs. Temple 19
- Oct 15, 2016 - Temple 26 vs. UCF 25
- Oct 17, 2015 - Temple 30 vs. UCF 16
-
