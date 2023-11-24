Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-9, Tennessee 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

What to Know

Vanderbilt is staring down a pretty large 27-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in a SEC East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Vanderbilt has now lost nine straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since September 2.

Vanderbilt gave up the first points and the most points last Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 47-6 bruising that South Carolina dished out last Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Vanderbilt in their matchups with South Carolina: they've now lost nine in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Commodores weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 104 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as South Carolina passed for 351.

After a sunny season, Tennessee has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They were dealt a punishing 38-10 loss at the hands of Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaylen Wright, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Wright's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

Vanderbilt's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-9. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.8 points per game. As for Tennessee, their loss dropped their record down to 7-4.

In addition to losing their last games, Vanderbilt and Tennessee failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Tennessee, as the team is favored by a full 27 points. This contest will be Vanderbilt's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-6 against the spread).

Vanderbilt was dealt a punishing 56-0 loss at the hands of Tennessee in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Tennessee's Wright, who rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries. Now that Vanderbilt knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 27-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.