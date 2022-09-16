Who's Playing

Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee

Current Records: Akron 1-1; Tennessee 2-0

What to Know

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The evening started off rough for the Zips on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Michigan State Spartans on the road and fell 52 to nothing. Akron was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Volunteers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to WR Cedric Tillman, who caught nine passes for one TD and 162 yards. Tennessee's victory came on a 28-yard TD pass from QB Hendon Hooker to Tillman with only 0:00 remaining in overtime.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Pitt's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 34 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Akron's loss took them down to 1-1 while Tennessee's win pulled them up to 2-0. Giving up four turnovers, the Zips had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Volunteers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 47.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.