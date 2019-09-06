Watch Tennessee vs. BYU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Tennessee vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. BYU (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 0-1-0; BYU 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Tennessee 5-7-0; BYU 7-6-0;
What to Know
Tennessee has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome BYU at Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tennessee is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Last Saturday, the Volunteers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 30-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia State. WR Jauan Jennings put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 8 passes for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, if BYU was expecting to get some payback for the 27-35 loss against Utah the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. BYU lost to Utah by a decisive 12-30 margin.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 325.5 on average. But the Cougars were 18th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 325.1 on average. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Volunteers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern