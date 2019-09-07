Watch Tennessee vs. BYU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. BYU (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 0-1-0; BYU 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Tennessee 5-7-0; BYU 7-6-0;

What to Know

Tennessee has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome BYU at Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tennessee is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last Saturday, the Volunteers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 30-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia State. WR Jauan Jennings put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 8 passes for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if BYU was expecting to get some payback for the 27-35 loss against Utah the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. BYU lost to Utah by a decisive 12-30 margin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 325.5 on average. But the Cougars were 18th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 325.1 on average. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.