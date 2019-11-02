Watch Tennessee vs. UAB: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 3-5; UAB 6-1

What to Know

UAB has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Blazers have a defense that allows only 15.71 points per game, so Tennessee's offense will have their work cut out for them.

UAB ran circles around Old Dominion two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (435 yards vs. 137 yards) paid off. UAB made easy work of Old Dominion and carried off a 38-14 win. WR Jermaine Brown Jr. and QB Tyler Johnston III were among the main playmakers for UAB as the former rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 20 carries and the latter passed for 260 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts. This was the first time Brown Jr. has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Brown Jr.'s sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against South Carolina last week, taking their contest 41-21. WR Jauan Jennings was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Volunteers, as he caught seven passes for 174 yards and two TDs.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Ryan Hilinski and got past South Carolina's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was LB Darrell Taylor and his two sacks.

The Blazers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Blazers to 6-1 and the Volunteers to 3-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: UAB comes into the game boasting the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. Less enviably, Tennessee are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 13-point favorite against the Blazers.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.