Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: New Mexico 0-0, Texas A&M 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will host the New Mexico Lobos to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Kyle Field.

Here's some stats to keep in mind while watching: Texas A&M were 110th best in the nation in rushing touchdowns last year, finishing the 2022 season with 12. New Mexico tied their effort: they were also ranked 110th and finished the season with 12.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the game looks promising for Texas A&M, as the team is favored by a full 38 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-8 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Texas A&M is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 4-3 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,450.47. Sadly, New Mexico will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-9 as such last year.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 38-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won both of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last 6 years.