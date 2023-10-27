Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: South Carolina 2-5, Texas A&M 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

Texas A&M is 7-1 against South Carolina since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

There was early excitement for Texas A&M after they claimed the first score two weeks ago, but it was Tennessee who ended up claiming the real prize. Texas A&M fell 20-13 to Tennessee. Texas A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 34-12 punch to the gut against Missouri. South Carolina was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Mitch Jeter: he added 12 points with four field goals.

Texas A&M's loss was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 4-3. As for South Carolina, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep South Carolina's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Texas A&M over their last five matchups.

Texas A&M came up short against South Carolina in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, falling 30-24. Thankfully for Texas A&M, MarShawn Lloyd (who rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 14.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.