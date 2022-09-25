No. 10 Arkansas was on the cusp of taking a two-possession lead on No. 23 Texas A&M late in the first half of Saturday's game in Arlington, Texas, when disaster struck for the Razorbacks and flipped the momentum in favor of the Aggies. Facing a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson tried to leap over a pile of defenders when the football came free and landed in the hands of A&M's Tyreek Chappell, who ran it about 15 yards.

Then, just as it appeared that his forward progressed had stopped and that the play might be blown dead, Chappell handed the football to Demani Richardson, who toted it 83 more yards for a stunning touchdown. Though the Aggies botched the extra-point attempt, the wild turnover and score likely constituted a 13-point swing in a single play during the SEC West showdown.

The play came on the heels of Texas A&M's first touchdown drive of the game after Arkansas dominated the early action. After the turnover, Texas A&M forced a quick three-and-out as the Aggies continued to ride the momentum to enter halftime trailing just 14-13. For Jefferson, the miscue marked a tough blow to an otherwise excellent half in which he accumulated 194 total yards and a pair of passing touchdowns.