Watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Texas A&M (home) vs. No. 8 Auburn (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 2-1-0; Auburn 3-0-0
What to Know
Texas A&M has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Auburn at Kyle Field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Texas A&M ran circles around Lamar last week, and the extra yardage (633 yards vs. 197 yards) paid off. The Aggies steamrolled Lamar 62-3. No one put up better numbers for Texas A&M than RB Isaiah Spiller, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Spiller didn't help his team much against Clemson two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Auburn was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 633 yards compared to Kent State's 304. Auburn put a hurting on Kent State to the tune of 55-16. The victory was familiar territory for the Tigers, who now have three in a row.
The Aggies have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 4 point favorite against the Tigers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Auburn 28 vs. Texas A&M 24
- Nov 04, 2017 - Texas A&M 27 vs. Auburn 42
- Sep 17, 2016 - Auburn 16 vs. Texas A&M 29
- Nov 07, 2015 - Texas A&M 10 vs. Auburn 26
