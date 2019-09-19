Watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 17 Texas A&M (home) vs. No. 8 Auburn (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-1-0; Auburn 3-0-0

What to Know

Texas A&M has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Auburn at Kyle Field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Texas A&M ran circles around Lamar last week, and the extra yardage (633 yards vs. 197 yards) paid off. The Aggies steamrolled Lamar 62-3. No one put up better numbers for Texas A&M than RB Isaiah Spiller, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Spiller didn't help his team much against Clemson two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Auburn was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 633 yards compared to Kent State's 304. Auburn put a hurting on Kent State to the tune of 55-16. The victory was familiar territory for the Tigers, who now have three in a row.

The Aggies have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Kyle Field, College Station, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 4 point favorite against the Tigers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.