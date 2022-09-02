Who's Playing
Sam Houston @ No. 25 Texas A&M
Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4; Sam Houston 11-1
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies will play against a Division II opponent, the Sam Houston Bearkats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Kyle Field. The Aggies were on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.