Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. South Carolina (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 6-3; South Carolina 4-6
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
When you finish with 281 more yards than your opponent like the Aggies did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the UTSA Roadrunners by a conclusive 45-14 score. RB Isaiah Spiller went supernova for Texas A&M as he rushed for 217 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. Spiller put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Spiller's sharp day set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Texas A&M's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past UT-San Antonio's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 27 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.
Meanwhile, South Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-15 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week. RB Rico Dowdle wasn't much of a difference maker for South Carolina; he rushed for nine yards on 14 carries.
Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.
Texas A&M's victory lifted them to 6-3 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 11-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Texas A&M 26 vs. South Carolina 23
- Sep 30, 2017 - Texas A&M 24 vs. South Carolina 17
- Oct 01, 2016 - Texas A&M 24 vs. South Carolina 13
- Oct 31, 2015 - Texas A&M 35 vs. South Carolina 28
-
