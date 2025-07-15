This week, the leaders of the top conference in college football descended upon Atlanta for SEC Media Days. A total of four head coaches are scheduled to take the podium each day to address reporters, and all will do so with their school's fight song playing in the background. Unless you're Steve Sarkisian, that is.

When it was Texas' turn at the podium, Sarkisian took the stage with the Aggie War Hymn blasting in the background -- the fight song for rival Texas A&M!

Check out what happened, here:

Sarkisian ignored the mix-up, but it likely will be one of the most notable things that happened in Atlanta. This is just Texas' second time at SEC Media Days, but the producers should probably have "Texas Fight" in the rotation by now. If you were curious, Texas defeated Texas A&M in College Station last year, 17-7. It was the final regular-season game of the year, and locked the Longhorns into the SEC Championship game.

Sarkisian enters his fifth season as the head coach at Texas, and boasts a 38-17 record. He's increased the Longhorns' win total in each of the last three seasons, going 13-3 in 2024, and reached the conference title game in back-to-back seasons. After falling to Georgia in the SEC Championship game, Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, then outlasted Arizona State in double overtime in the quarterfinal before running into the buzzsaw that was the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

Sarkisian and company, again, have national championship aspirations entering 2025 -- especially with Arch Manning taking over at quarterback.