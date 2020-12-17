In his bio on Twitter, high school sophomore Douglas Brooks lists himself as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 265 lbs. and playing defensive tackle for Shiner High School in Texas -- he also boasts a 3.8 GPA. What his bio doesn't tell you is that he also occasionally lines up at running back for his team, and, perhaps more notably, is a newly-crowned state champion.

Brooks' play in the Class 2A Division I state championship in Texas against Post High School made the rounds online Thursday because of the stark discrepancy in strength between himself and his wannabe tacklers. Given his size, it's no surprise it took nearly a half dozen players to bring him down, but what really caught the eye of those watching the highlight was a stiff arm against a much, much smaller opponent that sent the defender to the ground at breakneck speed.

But it's on the defensive side of the ball where Brooks truly starred Thursday, as shown by the fact that he earned a Defensive MVP award for the game. He finished the day with three tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt which was recovered for a touchdown. His most notable play came from the second of those three accomplishments, when he stripped the opposing quarterback of the ball and handed it to one of his teammates before crossing the goal line so he could get credit for the score.

For context as to why Brooks made this decision, we turn to Shehan Jeyarajah's reporting for TexasFootball.com, who notes that it was because of a promise the lineman made to his teammates earlier in the season.

"At the beginning of the year, I told the defensive and offensive lines that if I get the chance, I'm gonna give y'all the touchdown," Brooks told Jeyarajah. "I just took my opportunity. They don't get the credit like they should."

Even though he's still two years out from having to make a decision on where to play at the next level, one could forgiven for assuming Brooks is a highly ranked prospect after viewing these highlights. But that's not the case as 247Sports currently has Brooks listed with no stars on his prospect profile. Of course, given the monster performance he had during Thursday's title game, there's a chance that could be changing soon.