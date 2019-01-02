WATCH: Texas mascot Bevo charges Georgia mascot Uga in 2019 Sugar Bowl pregame
Georgia's mascot has elite-level escapability, but you would too if you saw Bevo coming
No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Texas square off on the gridiron in the 2019 Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night, and the Bulldogs already have the play of the day. Prior to the game, Bevo, the mascot of the Longhorns, saw Uga sharing his sideline and was none too pleased with the Bulldogs mascot.
Let's break down this video a bit. When you crank up the audio, it's clear that Bevo had is eyes on Uga before he came on camera. Because of that, it's safe to assume that the Sugar Bowl nearly turned into the Running of the Bulls, Bourbon Street style. With the Texas Longhorn steer serving as the lone opponent to his human challengers.
The more important item, though, is the escapability of Uga. He generally sits in an air conditioned doghouse on a stack of ice on the sideline, so agility is not his strong suit. He read the situation well, showed off his shiftiness in space and juked Bevo out of his shoes.
If Uga didn't have that elite level escapability, we might have had a big problem on the sideline prior to the Sugar Bowl. One could also make an argument that Bevo plotted this most of the day. Just look at his expression from this picture earlier Tuesday.
Friends? Yeah, not quite.
