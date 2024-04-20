Texas quarterback Arch Manning provided the first highlight-worthy throw of his Longhorns tenure during the Orange and White spring game on Saturday. Manning threw an impressive touchdown pass to sophomore DeAndre Moore that got fans out of their seats.

Facing 1st-and-10 from the 25-yard line late in the first quarter, Manning stepped up in the pocket and quickly noticed a miscommunication in the secondary freeing Moore down the field. He calmly stepped up and ripped a laser down the field after stepping up deep into the pocket.

Manning's throw went 50 yards through the air on a rope and found Moore streaking down the field in stride for a 75-yard touchdown. The score was the first for the white team of the day. Manning followed up his first touchdown with another strike to running back Jaydon Blue for a score.

Manning started the spring game 5-for-5 for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of play alone. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers played only one series as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told the broadcast that he wanted to get Manning and true freshman Trey Owens some live reps.