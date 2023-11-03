Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-2, Texas State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Georgia Southern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Georgia Southern is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Thursday, Georgia Southern strolled past Georgia State with points to spare, taking the game 44-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia Southern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen White, who rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Davis Brin, who threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Georgia Southern, adding 14 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Michael Lantz: he added nine points with three field goals, and another five kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Texas State after they claimed the first score on Saturday, but it was Troy who ended up claiming the real prize. Texas State took a 31-13 bruising from Troy. It was the first time this season that Texas State let down their fans at home.

Despite the defeat, Texas State got a solid performance out of Ismail Mahdi, who gained 160 total yards.

Georgia Southern's win was their sixth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 42.3 points per game. As for Texas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Texas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 2-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 70.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 8 years.