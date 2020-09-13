Arkansas State and Louisiana stole the limelight from the first full Saturday of college football, and rightfully so for their upset victories over Big 12 opponents. But the title of biggest comeback and craziest finish belonged to Texas State, which roared back from a 13-point deficit against UTSA in the final 3:24 -- only to miss an extra point that could have won the game in regulation.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, it wasn't the end of their kicking woes. Kicker Alan Orona also missed a 20-yard field goal in the second overtime, and UTSA capitalized to take home a wild 51-48 victory.

The mere fact that Texas State forced overtime required some late-game heroics. The Bobcats trailed 23-7 at halftime and 30-14 in the third quarter before coming alive late in the third quarter and early in the fourth for a pair of scores to come within 31-28. UTSA seemingly foiled the comeback bid, however, when Rashad Wisdom returned an interception 81 yards for a touchdown to put the Roadrunners ahead 41-28 with 3:24 remaining.

That's when things started to get weird. Texas State drove 75 yards on six plays in just 1:33 and scored on an 20-yard touchdown strike from Tyler Vitt to Marcell Barbee. The Texas State defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Jeremiah Haydel returned the ensuing punt 91 yards to even the score. It looked like Texas State was about to take a 42-41 lead and potentially win the game with just 1:16 remaining. All Orona needed to do was make the extra point to potentially seal the victory, but he missed and UTSA let the clock run out as the game went to overtime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with Orona hitting an extra point to force the second overtime. After he missed a chip shot to begin the second overtime period, UTSA took home the win with a 29-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis.