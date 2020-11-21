Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Texas State

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-5; Texas State 1-9

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38.63 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Texas State Bobcats at noon ET at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium after a week off. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Arkansas State and seven for Texas State.

The Red Wolves came up short against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns two weeks ago, falling 27-20. QB Logan Bonner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 127 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bobcats had to settle for a 40-38 loss against the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Texas State, who fell 15-13 when the teams previously met in October of 2018. The losing side was boosted by QB Brady McBride, who passed for two TDs and 155 yards on 13 attempts. McBride's 59-yard touchdown toss to WR Javen Banks in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. If Texas State want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Red Wolves' RB Lincoln Pare, who picked up 121 yards on the ground on 22 carries, and RB Jamal Jones, who punched in one rushing touchdown. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

Odds

The Red Wolves are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.