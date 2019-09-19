Watch Texas State vs. Georgia State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: Texas State 0-3-0; Georgia State 2-1-0

What to Know

Georgia State will take on Texas State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last week, Georgia State was out to avenge their 15-34 defeat to W. Michigan from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Panthers were dealt a punishing 10-57 loss at the hands of W. Michigan. Georgia State's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Texas State, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 17-47 loss to SMU. Texas State can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Georgia State are stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 10 on the season. The Bobcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 275.30 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 3 point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.