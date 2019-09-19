Watch Texas State vs. Georgia State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas State vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
Texas State (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: Texas State 0-3-0; Georgia State 2-1-0
What to Know
Georgia State will take on Texas State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Last week, Georgia State was out to avenge their 15-34 defeat to W. Michigan from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Panthers were dealt a punishing 10-57 loss at the hands of W. Michigan. Georgia State's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Texas State, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 17-47 loss to SMU. Texas State can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Georgia State are stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 10 on the season. The Bobcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 275.30 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 3 point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Georgia State have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Georgia State 31 vs. Texas State 40
- Nov 11, 2017 - Texas State 30 vs. Georgia State 33
- Oct 08, 2016 - Georgia State 41 vs. Texas State 21
- Nov 14, 2015 - Texas State 19 vs. Georgia State 41
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times