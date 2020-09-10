Who's Playing

UTSA @ Texas State

Last Season Records: Texas State 3-9; UTSA 4-8

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Roadrunners struggled last year, ending up 4-8. Texas State was 3-9 last season and is coming off of a 31-24 loss against the SMU Mustangs this past Saturday.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: UTSA ranked 20th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the team accrued only 13 (bottom 85%). Texas State experienced some struggles of their own as they were fourth worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last season, with the squad coming up with only eight overall. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Since the experts predict a defeat, UTSA will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UTSA have won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.