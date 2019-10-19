Watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-3-0; Iowa State 4-2-0

What to Know

Iowa State won both of their matches against Texas Tech last season (31-13 and 40-31) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Iowa State and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cyclones don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Iowa State entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of West Virginia and carried off a 38-14 win. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for Iowa State as he rushed for 132 yards and three TDs on 26 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hall has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Hall's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 33-30 loss against Baylor. If the Red Raiders were hoping to take revenge for the 35-24 defeat against Baylor the last time the teams met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 3-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Raiders come into the contest boasting the 11th most passing yards per game in the league at 322. The Cyclones are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 311.2 passing yards per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cyclones, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Iowa State have won three out of their last four games against Texas Tech.