Who's Playing

No. 22 Texas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Texas 2-1; Texas Tech 2-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Texas Longhorns will be on the road. The Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Texas was hampered by 103 penalty yards against the UTSA Roadrunners last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Texas was the clear victor by a 41-20 margin over UTSA. The score was all tied up at the break 17-17, but Texas was the better team in the second half. RB Bijan Robinson had a dynamite game for the Longhorns; he rushed for three TDs and 183 yards on 20 carries. Robinson put himself on the highlight reel with a 78-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders came up short against the NC State Wolfpack last week, falling 27-14. QB Donovan Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Tech; Smith threw two interceptions.

Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Longhorns' victory brought them up to 2-1 while Texas Tech's defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Texas enters the game with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for 18th best in the nation. But the Red Raiders rank 16th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with nine on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won five out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.