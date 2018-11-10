Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)

Current records: Texas Tech 5-4; Texas 6-3

What to Know

Texas Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.67 points per game before their next contest. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Texas at 8:30 p.m. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 996 yards last week.

In almost any game, 46 points would all but guarantee a win. Not in this one. Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 46-51 to Oklahoma last Saturday. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jett Duffey, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and Da'Leon Ward, who picked up 53 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 74 yards.

Meanwhile, Texas and West Virginia were almost perfectly matched up, but Texas suffered an agonizing 41-42 loss. It was a tough break for Texas, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.73

Prediction

The Longhorns are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Red Raiders.

This season, Texas Tech are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 3-5-1 against the spread

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Raiders as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.