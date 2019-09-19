Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Texas (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: Texas 2-1-0; Oklahoma State 3-0-0
What to Know
Texas will square off against Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas have not won a single game against Oklahoma State in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.
The Longhorns ran circles around Rice last week, and the extra yardage (509 yards vs. 247 yards) paid off. Texas put a hurting on Rice to the tune of 48-13. QB Sam Ehlinger did work as he passed for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State won the last time they met up with Tulsa, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Cowboys strolled past Tulsa with points to spare, taking the game 40-21. The win was familiar territory for the Cowboys, who now have three in a row.
Their wins bumped the Longhorns to 2-1 and the Cowboys to 3-0. Texas enters the matchup with 11 passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. Oklahoma State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the fifth most overall touchdowns in the league at 19. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Austin, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Longhorns are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 73
Series History
Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Texas in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Oklahoma State 38 vs. Texas 35
- Oct 21, 2017 - Texas 10 vs. Oklahoma State 13
- Oct 01, 2016 - Oklahoma State 49 vs. Texas 31
- Sep 26, 2015 - Texas 27 vs. Oklahoma State 30
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times