Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 12 Texas (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: Texas 2-1-0; Oklahoma State 3-0-0

What to Know

Texas will square off against Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas have not won a single game against Oklahoma State in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.

The Longhorns ran circles around Rice last week, and the extra yardage (509 yards vs. 247 yards) paid off. Texas put a hurting on Rice to the tune of 48-13. QB Sam Ehlinger did work as he passed for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State won the last time they met up with Tulsa, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Cowboys strolled past Tulsa with points to spare, taking the game 40-21. The win was familiar territory for the Cowboys, who now have three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Longhorns to 2-1 and the Cowboys to 3-0. Texas enters the matchup with 11 passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. Oklahoma State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the fifth most overall touchdowns in the league at 19. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Austin, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

Over/Under: 73

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Texas in the last five years.