Watch Texas vs. Utah: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 11 Utah @ Texas

Current Records: Utah 11-2; Texas 7-5

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Texas Longhorns have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Utah and Texas will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Utes are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The night started off rough for the Utes three weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 37-15 defeat to the Oregon Ducks. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of QB Tyler Huntley, who did not have his best game; despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions with only 193 yards passing.

Meanwhile, everything went Texas' way against the Texas Tech Red Raiders four weeks ago as they made off with a 49-24 victory. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for Texas as he passed for two TDs and 348 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 83 yards. Ehlinger's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Devin Duvernay in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Texas' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Texas Tech's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Utah is now 11-2 while Texas sits at 7-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Utes enter the contest with only 70.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, the Longhorns are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 306.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Longhorns.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Utes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.