WATCH: Texas walk-on gives heartfelt speech after magic trick scholarship

A magic trick turned into a scholarship surprise for this Texas lineman

As camp is winding down, the last-minute transfer departures and arrivals are taking place and coaches can feel comfortable finalizing their numbers for the upcoming season. Coaches with extra scholarships available frequently award them to walk-ons, and in recent years we've gotten to see these elaborate reveals on social media. 

Texas offensive lineman Garrett Graf found out about his scholarship as part of a magic trick. Coach Tom Herman coordinated with magician Robby Bennett to incorporate the surprise into the team presentation. After the reveal, Graf was mobbed by his teammates. 

"So happy for Garrett Graf," Herman wrote on Twitter. "Well deserved honor for a great teammate."

James Bates stepped in with the idea of the week: setting up a Twitter feed to only show videos of walk-ons getting scholarships. 

