WATCH: Texas WR pulls a Michael Crabtree with game-winning TD vs. Texas Tech, 10 years later
Lil'Jordan Humphrey practically recreated Crabtree's game-winning catch over the Longhorns
Ten years after Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree ripped the hearts out of then-No. 1 Texas, it's some kind of irony that the No. 19 Longhorns got revenge on a similar result on Saturday. Texas wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hauled in a 29-yard go-ahead touchdown with just 29 seconds left to give the Horns a 41-34 win.
While the pass, catch and touchdown weren't exactly the same as Crabtree's, the way the play unfolded and the end result were eerily similar. Here's Humphrey's catch ...
Now compare that catch with Crabtree's 10 years ago ...
Same end zone, similar distance (1 yard apart), although Crabtree was double covered. Still. Here's another, even better look of Humphrey's catch.
Humphrey has been a monster for the Longhorns this season, and he led the team with 159 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Red Raiders. He'll be remembered mostly for the aforementioned go-ahead catch, but he was making huge grabs all night.
Humphrey's go-ahead score capped off an insane fourth quarter that saw 24 points scored in the last seven minutes. Texas has been a generally bad fourth quarter team, and Texas Tech came roaring back from a 27-10 deficit to outscore the Horns 24-14 in the last 15 minutes. Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury even went bold and executed a perfect onside kick to steal a possession from Texas. The Red Raiders tied the game at 34 with 1:45 remaining, capping off a 17-0 run.
However, that left Texas with just enough time to drive down the field with quarterback Sam Ehlinger picking up plenty of yards with his legs.
This is the second emotional ending for both teams in as many weeks. Texas Tech has now lost back-to-back heartbreakers to Oklahoma and Texas. The Longhorns, fresh off a stunning loss to West Virginia in the final seconds, have a crucial home game against Iowa State in Week 12. It's a game that still has Big 12 Championship Game race implications.
