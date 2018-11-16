WATCH: The Citadel calls its shot against No. 1 Alabama in uniform hype video
The Citadel wants Bama but also wants to remind South Carolina that it won in Columbia in 2015
The only real story of interest for No. 1 Alabama as it takes on The Citadel Saturday is how long quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays seeing as the Heisman Trophy's consensus frontrunner has been battling knee and quad injuries.
Still, The Citadel is not interested in playing dead for 60 minutes -- not when it can shoot its shot and talk a little smack in the process. In a uniform unveil video for the upcoming game, the FCS program not only said it wanted Bama, it took a nice little dig at South Carolina in the process. Because why ruffle the feathers of one SEC team when you can do it for two teams?
The highlights are courtesy of The Citadel's 23-22 win over the Gamecocks from this time three years ago in Columbia, South Carolina. Granted, South Carolina went 3-9 that year and coach Steve Spurrier resigned midseason. Playing the No. 1 team in the country, which has been winning games by a margin of 36 points per game, is a little different.
And, for the record, our Expert Picks page lists the line for this game at Alabama -51.5. It was previously off the board for being too damn high.
