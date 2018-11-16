Watch the New Hampshire high school football state championship on SportsLive

High school football season is at its peak right now, as the stars of tomorrow are on full display on a national stage. The New Hampshire state championships will be on SportsLive on Saturday, which means there will be approximately 10 straight hours of football on as the D-III, D-II and D-I champions will all be crowned.

The first game will be the D-III championship between Campbell and Monadnock, the second will be a D-II matchup between Plymouth and Alvirne, and the third will be the D-I championship between the dominant Pinkerton Academy and Bedford.

Pinkerton Academy and Bedford, as mentioned above, have steamrolled nearly everyone they've played this year. Pinkerton is 9-2 while Bedford is 11-0, and the latter has shown no signs of slowing down. Pinkerton is coming off of a 30-7 win over Salem, whereas Bedford crushed Merrimack 30-8. This game should be a heavyweight slugfest, and if their seasons are indication, these two teams are in for a ride. You can see a full preview at MaxPreps, along with the complete New Hampshire state championship bracket.

Here's how you can watch each of these games.

D-III Championship: Campbell vs. Monadnock

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17



Time: 11 a.m. ET



Stream: SportsLive



D-II Championship: Plymouth vs. Alvirne

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17



Time: 2:30 p.m. ET



Stream: SportsLive



D-I Championship: Pinkerton Academy vs. Bedford