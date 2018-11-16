Watch the New Hampshire high school football state championship on SportsLive
SportsLive has you covered with the D-III, D-II and D-I championships
High school football season is at its peak right now, as the stars of tomorrow are on full display on a national stage. The New Hampshire state championships will be on SportsLive on Saturday, which means there will be approximately 10 straight hours of football on as the D-III, D-II and D-I champions will all be crowned.
The first game will be the D-III championship between Campbell and Monadnock, the second will be a D-II matchup between Plymouth and Alvirne, and the third will be the D-I championship between the dominant Pinkerton Academy and Bedford.
Pinkerton Academy and Bedford, as mentioned above, have steamrolled nearly everyone they've played this year. Pinkerton is 9-2 while Bedford is 11-0, and the latter has shown no signs of slowing down. Pinkerton is coming off of a 30-7 win over Salem, whereas Bedford crushed Merrimack 30-8. This game should be a heavyweight slugfest, and if their seasons are indication, these two teams are in for a ride. You can see a full preview at MaxPreps, along with the complete New Hampshire state championship bracket.
Here's how you can watch each of these games.
D-III Championship: Campbell vs. Monadnock
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 17
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Stream: SportsLive
D-II Championship: Plymouth vs. Alvirne
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 17
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stream: SportsLive
D-I Championship: Pinkerton Academy vs. Bedford
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 17
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Stream: SportsLive
