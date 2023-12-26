Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been under fire throughout the 2023 season due to the sign-stealing scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions. About a week before the Wolverines' College Football Playoff clash with Alabama, "The Simpsons" are now getting in on the act.

On the latest episode of "The Simpsons," Bart and Homer get in some father-son bonding by putting together some cheating scams. By the end of the episode, Bart has become a professor in "Cheating 101."

The school where Bart teaches just happens to be called the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance.

Harbaugh wasn't the only target from the sports world. The show also took shots at Bill Belichick and USC for their respective scandals throughout the years.

Chances are that Harbaugh isn't all that bothered by the show's jabs at him. His focus is on getting Michigan prepared to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines have now been to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons, but they have yet to get past the semifinal game.

Heading into the New Year's Day matchup, the 13-0 Wolverines are narrow two-point favorites over the 12-1 Crimson Tide.