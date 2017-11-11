WATCH: This massive pick-six fail perfectly sums up Florida's season in one play
The Gators are a comedy of errors at this point
This, in one play, is Florida's 2017 season.
Uhhh...what just happened? pic.twitter.com/aRumkgf5Ub— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2017
Already down 7-0 on the road to South Carolina, Florida needed some kind of spark. Lo and behold, it got it from the one place it could rely on: the defense. Defensive back CJ Henderson intercepted a Jake Bentley pass at about the 25-yard line. Henderson ran the ball back for what looked like it would be a pick-six ... and then fumbled the ball into the end zone, which was recovered by South Carolina.
Florida had a chance to get some quick -- and given its offensive ineptitude -- necessary points. Instead, it gave the ball right back to the Gamecocks.
Then, in true Florida fashion, the defense forced South Carolina to punt ... only to muff said punt return ... only to pick off Bentley again ... and nearly run that back for an interception.
You don't always associate this Florida team with excitement, but it's been on heck of a first quarter.
