WATCH: This Oklahoma Memorial Stadium wedding cake is simply incredible

It's still wedding season ... which means there are still lots of wedding cakes ... which means there are college football cakes. Excuse the terrible pun of the low-hanging fruit variety, but of all the college football wedding pastries out there, this one might, um, take the cake.

This groomsman's cake was a replica of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. And the table-sized dessert made by Dallas-based Frosted Art Bakery & Studio is impressively detailed. The photos and video are courtesy of Frosted Art and Tisha Fatima Pinder, who worked at the wedding.

HUGE CAKE ALERT. We drove this awesome OU stadium cake all the way to Norman, Oklahoma for a wedding yesterday 🏈🍰☺️ #BoomerSooner Posted by FROSTED ART BAKERY & STUDIO on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Posted by Tisha Fatimah Pinder on Saturday, July 29, 2017

