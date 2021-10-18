Three-star safety Damani Dent will make his college commitment on Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Dent, the 97th-ranked safety in the Class of 2022, has narrowed down his college choices to Michigan, Oregon, Akron, Arkansas State and Buffalo. The 247Sports crystal ball lists the Wolverines as the favorite to land Dent's services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

A 6-foot, 175-pounder from Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Dent has been a two-way player during his high school career. He has 39 tackles in six games this season, following up a 2020 in which he had 58 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. He also had 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a receiver in 2020.

Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247Sports, expects Dent to rise quickly from his No. 1,414 ranking in the 247Sports composite index when the rankings are adjusted later this year.

Dent initially committed to Akron on April 21, but rescinded his pledge on August 4. He attended camps at Florida and Oregon while committed to the Zips, and was offered by Oregon on August 2. He picked up his Michigan offer two days later, which coincided with his de-commitment from Akron. Dent made an official visit to Ann Arbor on Sept. 11 and an unofficial visit to Georgia the following weekend.