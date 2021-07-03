At least one school will have a happy holiday weekend when linebacker Keon Wylie announces his college commitment on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Wylie is a three-star linebacker from Philadelphia's Imhotep Institute, and you can watch his announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Wylie has been taking advantage of his ability to go on official visits over the last few weeks, as he's visited Pitt, Penn State and Kentucky in the last three weeks as he's now set to make his final decision. Taking a quick look at the Crystal Ball predictions for Wylie on 247Sports, it appears the favorite to land the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wylie is Penn State.

If that's indeed the case, it would be another solid addition to a Penn State recruiting class that currently ranks eighth in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings and second in the Big Ten. Wylie would be the 13th member of Penn State's 2022 class and the first at the linebacker position.

Of course, crystal balls have been wrong before, so we can't rule Pitt and Kentucky out of the running. While Pennsylvania isn't SEC country, Mark Stoops' staff at Kentucky has done an excellent job of recruiting in the midwest over the years, and Pitt has sent many defensive players to the NFL level in recent seasons.